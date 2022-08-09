scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Piyush Goyal agrees to clear outstanding RDF: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In addition to the Rs 1760 crores RDF payment, CM Bhagwant Mann informed that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had also accepted his request to revisit the decision to peg the reimbursement of interest payments to Punjab at the interest rates available to FCI.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 9, 2022 7:42:12 am
Piyush Goyal agrees to clear outstanding RDF: Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has accepted a major demand of Punjab to release Rs 1760 crore outstanding dues under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) after Punjab Chief
Minister Bhagwant Mann took up the matter on Monday, a government statement said.

The Chief Minister said that Goyal asked officials present to expeditiously process the case for release of pending RDF payments for the previous Kharif and Rabi procurement seasons. This would financially benefit the state of Punjab by more than Rs 1700 crores, he said.

During the course of discussion, the Union Minister assured Mann of prompt action on other demands raised by the state government a swell, which would result in a financial benefit of more than Rs 2800 crore for the government annually.

In addition to the Rs 1760 crores RDF payment, the chief minister informed that the Union Minister had also accepted his request to revisit the decision to peg the reimbursement of interest payments to Punjab at the interest rates available to FCI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a yearPremium
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dreamPremium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream

He said that the Union Minister understood the stand of Punjab that it would never be able to get loans at interest rates available to FCI, which is backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Union.
The minister asked his officials to assist the state in getting cheaper cash credit limits for the annual procurement of foodgrains. This decision is likely to save the Punjab government an unnecessary financial burden of Rs 1000 crore annually, said the Chief Minister.

Mann also took up the matter of inadequate reimbursement of expenditure incurred by the Punjab government for procurement of wheat a couple of months back. The Union Minister positively responded to the request of the Chief Minister to reconsider the rates allowed for labour and gunny/PP bags and asked the officials of the central department of food and public distribution to reconcile these figures with the officials of Punjab at the earliest.

This decision, once implemented, shall benefit the state by more than Rs. 100 crore, explained the Chief Minister.

More from Chandigarh

Following this the Chief Minister assured Goyal that his government will soon show him positive results in crop diversification which is essential to break the wheat-paddy cycle, which has severely impacted the water table in Punjab.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:40:09 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Premium
India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement