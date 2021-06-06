Pipli Wala locals live among flowing sewage, complaints fall on deaf ears

Residents maintained that the issue started after a spell of heavy rainfall took place last week, while alleging that no regular cleaning of the sewage and manholes ever happened in the locality before last week's shower. The pipes were not cleaned for a long time. (Representational)

Residents of a section of Pipli Wala town, Mani Majra, have been living a nightmare, amid muck, for the last nine days. Sewage water is overflowing into their houses.

The stench is overpowering. And repeated complaints to civic authorities have elicited no response. Some residents said they had even been forced to approach the local councillor, Vonod Aggarwal, with their issue, who too had only doled out an assurance of looking into the matter.

Sonu Kumar, a resident of Pipli wala, said, “There are at least 10 houses in Pipli wala in which sewage water has been overflowing for the last 9 days. We have tried several time sto lodge a complaint about the same on the number provided by the municipal corporation, but nobody seems to respond or take interest in the same . I also contacted the area councillor too to appraise him about the problem.” Pipliwala town is a well populated and congested area, with thousands living in tightly packed colonies.

Residents maintained that the issue started after a spell of heavy rainfall took place last week, while alleging that no regular cleaning of the sewage and manholes ever happened in the locality before last week’s shower. The pipes were not cleaned for a long time.

When contacted area councillor Vinod Agrawal said, “I will check the matter as to why no one responded to complaints on the helpline number. I am looking into the matter. No civic body worker can deny work if they have received complaints from the public.”