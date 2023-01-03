Piped natural gas supply disrupted for 5 hours in southern belt

The Adani’s piped natural gas supply was disrupted for about five hours in the southern belt of the city. People in the southern sectors had to face a tough time as there was no piped gas supply from 1.30 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. Many other parts of southern sectors faced problems on the weekend.

Swadesh Talwar, president of the Sector 44 B Residents Welfare Association, said that since it was the lunch time, it had become really hard for the residents to manage without the PNG.

“When we checked with the agency people, they said there was a leakage and the same led to disruption in the supply. Many of us had to order food from outside as this was the time when all have lunch. It is really hard to manage without PNG,” he said.

By last year, over 19,000 people had registered themselves for piped natural gas connections in Chandigarh, ever since the company started laying the PNG pipelines. Now the company has started laying pipelines for Madhya Marg.

IOC-Adani won the exclusive contract for supplying piped natural gas in the city and nearby areas for a period of five years. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has allowed the firm to fix the final selling price of the piped natural gas to be supplied to consumers.

PNG is said to be cheaper than LPG by 20% as it costs Rs 23.65 per standard cubic metre, while a non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 764 for 14.2 kg. The installation charges are Rs 5,618 out of which Rs 5,500 is refundable if you surrender your connection.

The company, Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited, which has been given the work of laying pipelines by the Government of India, has covered over 200 kilometres in around 25 sectors of Chandigarh, mainly southern belt. A total of 1,200 kilometres had to be covered by March 2019 but things didn’t fall as per plans.

According to the statistical details, as of now sectors that have been gasified in Chandigarh are sectors 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 63 CHB, Dhanas EWS housing, Industrial Area Phase I and II.

A gas meter is installed on the lines of an electricity meter and bills are paid bi-monthly. Officials claim that PNG is 20 per cent cheaper than LPG. The Municipal Corporation has already formulated a policy for the company laying pipelines under City Gas Distribution Network (CGDN) in the city.