Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

PIOs from Canada flag visa delay ‘due to farm stir support’

Several PIOs with Canadian passports who attended Friday's meeting, raised the issue of a long delay in getting the visas from the Indian Embassy/Consulate after the ‘farmers’ protest at Delhi borders.

After hearing the case of each NRI personally, the Cabinet Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of the respective districts to resolve the matter as soon as possible. (Representational)

On the first day of “Meet Punjabi NRIs”, which began in Jalandhar on Friday, the Punjab government received most complaints related to property disputes. In most cases, the matters are pending with local tehsils and police stations where lower-level officials are harassing the NRIs.

They added that despite lakhs of NRIs from Punjab settled in Canada, no direct flights operate between Punjab and Canada even though there are six airports of other states listed for direct flights in the recent agreement signed between India and Canada.

Some NRIs also raised the matter of embezzlement of funds, which they had sent for the development works of their respective villages, by the local panchayats in Punjab and no FIRs are being lodged in such cases.

Cases related to investment by the Punjabi NRIs and the harassment they face also came to light.

President of Friends of India Canada Foundation Maninder Gill, whose name remained in the black list for 19 years, said that after farm protest in Delhi now several Punjabis in Canada who had supported the farmers’ movement are facing harassment while getting Indian visas.

“Now they have to wait for 3-4 months to get a visa while earlier this work used to be done in just 4-5 days. Even there is a long wait for those who have to bring the mortal remains of their family members for immersion,” he said.

Taking a dig at the government’s emphasis on investment in Punjab by NRIs, he added that even the simple work related to the properties of the NRIs could not get done here but to say about the investment.

“While India is providing e-visa facility to all other countries but not to Canadian Punjabis,” Gill said, adding that even the support of Khalistan referendum in Canada was the result of anger of the people with Indian embassies/consulates there.

Harbhajan Singh, who lives in Toronto for the past 32 years and works in a government department there, said that earlier visas used to come in 3-5 days but now it’s taking over a one to two months.

As many as 160 complaints were heard by the minister personally from NRIs from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts on Friday.

After hearing the case of each NRI personally, the Cabinet Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of the respective districts to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said that the AAP government will come up with a special policy for the Punjabi diaspora in the New Year paving the way to facilitate Punjabi NRIs in different sectors as well as addressing their issues within minimal time.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 09:19:27 am
