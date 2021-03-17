Pioneering modality developed by PGI doctors for diagnosis of Cushing’s disease

PGIMER accomplished another milestone as the Endocrinology Department, in collaboration with Department of Nuclear Medicine, developed Ga 68 CRH PET-CT, a novel imaging modality for the diagnosis of Cushing’s disease. The technique has been developed for the first time in the world and PGIMER has already applied for its patent.

Cushing’s syndrome is a hormonal disorder that results in weight gain with thinning of extremities, hypertension, loss of bone mass, changes in mood like depression, hair loss, striae on abdomen, and bluish patches on skin. Once diagnosed, the treatment is rewarding in terms of remission of diabetes and hypertension, decrease in weight and improvement in bones strength and mood.

“Doctors from both the departments have worked together and collaborated to develop a novel imaging modality Ga 68 CRH PET-CT for the diagnosis of Cushing’s disease and this innovative technique has been developed for the first time in the world. The effort, which took five long years, is a result of the hard work of the team of doctors, excellent research facilities here at the Institute and a will to work for the betterment of patients,” said Professor Sanjay Kumar Bhadada, Head, Department of Endocrinology.

Part of the path-breaking endeavour are Dr Rama Walia, Department of Endocrinology, Dr Jaya Shukla, Dr Rajender Kumar and Dr Harmandeep Singh from the Department of Nuclear Medicine. “This innovative modality will enable us to detect Cushing disease at an earlier level. With this quality and advancement of medical technology, we can more widely address medical conditions that are prevalent and reduce the level of human suffering,” said Professor Sanjay.

Sharing more details, Dr Rama Walia said, “This modality is known as Ga 68 CRH PET-CT. This imaging could localise the tumor in all the patients studied. This technique has been developed for the first time in the world and we have applied for a patent for this. This could delineate tumour in all the 24 cases studied and the paper got published in one of the prestigious journals of Endocrinology, JCEM, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.”