Pink toilets, baby feeding rooms, and legal land rights: BJP’s civic poll pitch

‘Pink toilets’ equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and baby feeding rooms to 25 per cent house tax exemption in women-owned properties to new plants for wet and dry waste disposal to advanced technology-based sewerage systems for handling industrial and chemical waste in urban areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its manifestos ahead of the elections to three Municipal Corporations of Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat on May 10.

For the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, the BJP promised to construct 2,100 flats at Khark Mangoli, with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, to rehabilitate residents of Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony. The party has also announced plans to establish an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Panchkula at a cost of nearly Rs 200 crore. In addition, a world-class shooting range and sports complex is proposed for the city, with an investment of approximately Rs 170 crore.

Releasing the manifesto at the party’s state headquarters in Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli assured that “each promise will be fulfilled one hundred per cent”.

Saini said, “For the BJP, a manifesto is not just a declaration, but a responsibility towards the people. A manifesto embodies public sentiment; for us, it is like the form of God, and fulfilling each promise made in it is the duty of our government.”

Badoli said, “Under the leadership of Saini, the government has already fulfilled 63 promises made in the manifesto released during the 2024 Assembly elections, while the remaining promises will also be completed soon.”

Manifestoes were also released for Rewari, Sampla and Uklana, containing 21 major promises.

Among its other promises, the BJP assured legal ownership of land and houses for rural and urban families who have lived in their houses for more than 20 years, ensuring registration in their names.

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The BJP also pledged to develop well-maintained public parks across all civic bodies, designed to be accessible to persons with disabilities and equipped with dedicated spaces for yoga and wellness activities. To promote fitness, open gyms will be set up in these parks, while modern machines will be installed for the scientific disposal of green waste.

The manifesto also outlines plans to identify and renovate old and dilapidated sewerage lines in a phased manner, with modern technology upgrades to sewerage plants aimed at reducing waterlogging and air pollution. A permanent solution to the problem of stray animals and dogs has been promised, including a sterilisation campaign to control their population.

Street vendors and hawkers are to be provided with financial assistance and secure employment opportunities through the creation of organised vending zones. To address the water crisis, rainwater harvesting will be made mandatory for all government and non-government buildings under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies.

Energy efficiency is another focus, with all streetlights slated for conversion to LED and solar lighting. To ease traffic congestion caused by roadside parking, multi-level parking facilities will be constructed as required. Strengthened surveillance is also part of the plan, with an extensive CCTV network to be installed at key locations, markets, and public areas, supported by an integrated control room to ensure crime prevention.

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Cong manifesto

Just three days earlier, the Congress had unveiled its own manifesto for the civic body elections, promising to transform cities into “green cities” with improved infrastructure, enhanced security, and better facilities for residents. The Congress document outlined plans to beautify parks and public squares, strengthen the drinking water supply by replacing old pipelines, and ensure pothole-free roads. It pledged installation of CCTV cameras across cities, modern waste disposal systems to eliminate garbage and filth, and regular health camps for senior citizens. Multi-level parking facilities, shelters for stray animals, and relocation of dairies outside city limits were also part of its vision.

The Congress has nominated Sudha Bhardwaj as its mayoral candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, and the BJP has announced the name of Shyamlal Bansal for the post, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Rajesh Kumar as its candidate. Indian National Lok Dal has fielded Manoj Agarwal as mayoral candidate for Panchkula.