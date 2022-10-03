‘Pink material recovery facility’ comes up in city

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has handed over operations of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to a full woman workforce. Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon named the Sector 25 centre, the first of its kind, ‘Pink MRF’.

Pink material recovery facility. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh) Pink material recovery facility. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh)

The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. The helpers, who earlier worked as ragpickers, have been trained to segregate waste on a conveyer belt.

The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh) The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh)

While speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the helpers have been trained and that the entire centre will only be operated by a team of women including the support staff and data entry operators. She said that three data entry operators will maintain a daily record of the centre’s functioning.