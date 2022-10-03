scorecardresearch
‘Pink material recovery facility’ comes up in city

The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. The helpers, who earlier worked as ragpickers, have been trained to segregate waste on a conveyer belt.

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has handed over operations of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to a full woman workforce. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh)

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has handed over operations of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to a full woman workforce. Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon named the Sector 25 centre, the first of its kind, ‘Pink MRF’.

Pink material recovery facility. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh)

The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. The helpers, who earlier worked as ragpickers, have been trained to segregate waste on a conveyer belt.

The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. (Twitter/ Municipal corporation Chandigarh)

While speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the helpers have been trained and that the entire centre will only be operated by a team of women including the support staff and data entry operators. She said that three data entry operators will maintain a daily record of the centre’s functioning.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:17:51 am
