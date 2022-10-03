‘Pink material recovery facility’ comes up in city

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has handed over operations of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to a full woman workforce. Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon named the Sector 25 centre, the first of its kind, ‘Pink MRF’.
The workforce includes 20 helpers, DEOs and security guards. The helpers, who earlier worked as ragpickers, have been trained to segregate waste on a conveyer belt.
While speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the helpers have been trained and that the entire centre will only be operated by a team of women including the support staff and data entry operators. She said that three data entry operators will maintain a daily record of the centre’s functioning.