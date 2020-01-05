Pinjore: Tools, spare parts worth Rs 9.50 lakh stolen from HMT

The theft had taken place between December 10 and December 28, 2019. The theft had taken place between December 10 and December 28, 2019.

Unidentified thieves took away tools and spare parts worth around Rs 9.50 lakh being used in the manufacturing of tractors from the HMT premise near Pinjore.

An FIR was registered and the probe began on Saturday.

The theft had taken place between December 10 and December 28, 2019.

The theft came to the notice of Executive Associate of HMT, Kapur Singh Yadav. He reported to police that the entire spare parts and tools were intact on December 10.

On December 28, representatives of a company, who had tendered the purchase of these visited HMT for checking.

Police sources said Kapur Singh Yadav, while taking a round in the store, found some of the boxes empty, and a closer scrutiny established the theft.

In his complaint to the police, Yadav said that the tools and spare parts were kept in the storeroom, keys of which are always with the security guards.

