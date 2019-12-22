Pinjore Heritage Festival: No avenue for digital transactions, food stalls disappoint people

A dance performance during the first day of Pinjore Heritage Festival. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) A dance performance during the first day of Pinjore Heritage Festival. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Even though the Government of India mobilised its Digital India campaign and advised the discard of single-use plastic at all levels, the 12th Pinjore Heritage Festival, organised by the Haryana Tourism department, could not make efficient arrangements for the implementation of its own government policies.

The food stalls set up by various Institutes of Hotel Management, under one canopy, had no digital transaction machines available and even denied taking payments via Paytm or UPI.

While using plates made of a bio-degradable material, the stalls were seen using single-use plastic spoons and glasses.

The food stalls did not attract much crowd and the ones who came turned around due to lack of cash. Many even stood and argued with the IHM faculty collecting cash and issuing tokens.

“It is a lot of hassle. Paytm money only goes to a single account and machines that swipe card are difficult to get. Plus again in case of swiping devices, the money goes into one account only. Old school is better,” said a faculty member when questioned about the lack of any online payment methods at the stalls.

“The newspapers mentioned so much about the food stalls that will be set up. The food is mediocre, to say the least, and these people do not even have online payments methods. We stopped carrying any cash after demonetisation. We will go out and find someplace to eat,” said a couple visiting the festival from Chandigarh.

An official of the Haryana Tourism department, when questioned about the issues, said, “We will definitely look into the matter. We are unaware of these issues. But after a point of time, it gets difficult to keep a track on everything that is going on. There are various departments that have to take care of different stuff. I think the IHM should have taken care of that itself.”

As many as ten food stalls had been set up under the canopy next to Rang Mahal area, out of which six belonged to various IHMs including IHM Yamunanagar, IHM Panipat, and IHM Faridabad.

