Punjab: Pilot project to rehabilitate women drug addicts launched in Kapurthala

Punjab government, in collaboration with NGO India HIV- AIDS Alliance, launched a pilot project for treatment and rehabilitation of women drug addicts in Kapurthala district on Friday.

Advertising

Dr Umesh Chawla, director, policy and programme of the NGO, which works in seven countries, said Kapurthala was their first choice in India because of the presence of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation society ‘Navkiran’.

“We will enroll 150 women drug addicts. Already 30 people have enrolled. They will be retained with the centre for an year,” said Dr Sandeep Bhola, the coordinator of this project, who works at Navkiran centre.

Navkiran, the first such centre in Punjab, has an immediate comprehensive response in line with ‘comprehensive package definition’ outlined by World Health Organisation to treat women drug addicts, Sandeep said, adding a comprehensive report of the treatment would be published to replicate it in other parts of India.

Advertising

Former drug addicts, who have now been rehabilitated, have been recruited to identify the women addicts. Six women staff have been recruited.