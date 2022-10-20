Pilot community parking project: MC officials visit Sec 35

A team of Municipal Corporation officials Wednesday visited several sites for implementation of the pilot community parking project here in Sector 35. The MC officials were also accompanied by Manisha Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation, along with area councillor Prem Lata and office bearers of resident and market welfare associations.

During the visit, the team checked and observed that there are some parking issues in Sector 35 D for which different entry and exit for vehicles should be followed along with one way traffic. Officers of estate office were directed to issue public notice as per by-laws to encourage local residents park their vehicles inside the premises.

The residents demanded that school authorities be directed to park their buses near the open spaces of schools. SSP Chaudhary assured citizens that workshops would be conducted with school authorities for better traffic management.