scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Pilot community parking project: MC officials visit Sec 35

During the visit, the team checked and observed that there are some parking issues in Sector 35 D for which different entry and exit for vehicles should be followed along with one way traffic

During the visit, the team checked and observed that there are some parking issues in Sector 35 D for which different entry and exit for vehicles should be followed along with one way traffic. (Representational/ File)

A team of Municipal Corporation officials Wednesday visited several sites for implementation of the pilot community parking project here in Sector 35. The MC officials were also accompanied by Manisha Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation, along with area councillor Prem Lata and office bearers of resident and market welfare associations.

During the visit, the team checked and observed that there are some parking issues in Sector 35 D for which different entry and exit for vehicles should be followed along with one way traffic. Officers of estate office were directed to issue public notice as per by-laws to encourage local residents park their vehicles inside the premises.

More from Chandigarh

The residents demanded that school authorities be directed to park their buses near the open spaces of schools. SSP Chaudhary assured citizens that workshops would be conducted with school authorities for better traffic management.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:00:28 am
Next Story

“My rule is I don’t talk about my matches. I let others analyse and criticise while I move on and have a bit of lunch”: Ronnie O’Sullivan to BBC

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement