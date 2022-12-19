Pilibhit fake encounter verdict: Warring says it’s complete miscarriage of justice

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Warring on Sunday expressed shock over the remission of punishment to the convicts of Pilibhit fake encounter in which eleven innocent Sikhs were gunned down in 1991 by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“This is complete miscarriage of justice that the culprits of the cold-blooded murder of eleven innocent Sikhs have been let off with seven years of imprisonment when the trial court had sentenced them to life imprisonment,” Warring said in a written statement here on Sunday.

The PCC president said, “The 11 victims were on a pilgrimage on that fateful day of July 12, 1991 when they were dragged out of a bus by the UP cops and segregated as they wore turbans. They were later shown killed in alleged encounters.”

Warring said “the victims had got justice in 2016 after 25 long years when the CBI court sentenced the guilty cops to life imprisonment. But unfortunately the Allahabad High Court has commuted their sentence to only seven years, which is not just gross injustice, but complete miscarriage of justice.”

The case dates back to July 12, 1991, when police stopped a Pilibhit-bound bus at Kachlapul ghat and dragged out 11 Sikh men. The other passengers, including women and children, were taken to a gurdwara in Pilibhit, while the men were made to sit in another vehicle. Late in the evening, additional forces joined the police team and they allegedly divided the Sikh men into three groups.

Policemen allegedly gunned down the Sikh men in three separate encounters in the thickets falling under three different police station areas — Bilsanda, Niuria and Pooranpur— in Pilibhit. The police said that they had criminal cases against them and claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.