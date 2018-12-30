On pilgrimage, 7 from Chandigarh killed, 9 hurt on National Highway at Ambala

A RELIGIOUS trip from Chandigarh to Vrindavan-Mathura turned into a tragedy when seven people in the group of 21, all from Chandigarh, traveling in two Chevrolet Tavera cars, were killed and nine injured when an as-yet-untraced vehicle hit both cars on National Highway-22 at Ambala on Saturday night.

The accident took place near Patti Rangran-Jharmari village of Ambala around 12.30 am.

Ambala police investigation suggests the two Chevrolet Tavera cars were hit by a Delhi-bound Volvo bus. Police said this was their conclusion after a detailed examination of the broken remains of the vehicle that crashed into the two cars. The driver did not stop. The recovered remains included the front bumper of the vehicle, a side mirror, and one front light.

A team of Ambala police under the supervision of SHO of Police Station Sadar, Ambala, Inspector Mehar Singh, is checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed at all toll plazas from Ambala to Delhi. Inspector Mehar Singh said,

“We are sure the accused driver will be arrested shortly. It was a Volvo bus that hit the two vehicles.”

An FIR was registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle on the statement of one of the survivors, Palak of Sector 30. It was a group of women and children traveling in the two Taveras. The only men were the two drivers.

News of the accident sent a shock wave through the entire Chandigarh neighborhood where most of the victims lived. There was not a dry eye as the bodies arrived. The Kapoor family has two shops at Sadar Bazar in Sector 19.

The group went on a pilgrimage every year.

Four of the women, both drivers, and a five-year-old child were killed. They have been identified as Kavita Kapoor, 39, her two daughters, 17-year-old Ranjana, and 9-year-old Harshita, Kavita’s widowed sister-in-law, 46-year-old Asha Kapoor, the two drivers — Manoj Kumar, 45, and Rajesh Kumar, 31, and five-year-old Piyush.

The child’s mother, Renuka, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony-26, was hurt in the accident. Nine others injured were identified as Neeru, Preeti, Anju, Komal, Rajni, Sunita, Sangeeta, Monika, and Rishav. Four of them were referred to PGI while others were discharged.

Police said the accident happened when the two vehicles stopped to check oil leakage in one of them. Both were parked on NH-22 when they were hit by an unknown heavy vehicle at high speed. The speeding vehicle rammed the first Tavera from the back and dragged it from the right side, sending it crashing into the Tavera parked in front of it.

Both cars were badly smashed.

All the victims were taken to local government hospital in private vehicles by people who stopped to help.

DSP, Ambala, Ajit Singh, said, “Five persons, including the two drivers, died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries in Ambala civil hospital. Bodies were handed over to their family members after a postmortem examination. An FIR against the driver of unknown vehicle was registered.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the house of Rajesh Kapoor, husband of victim Kavita Kapoor, as the information about the accident spread. Subhash Talwar, one of the neighbors, whose granddaughter Palak was the only person who remained conscious when the accident took place, said: “They left the house in two vehicles around 11.30 am. Kavita Kapoor chatted with her husband Rajesh Kapoor for the last time on WhatsApp around 12.21 am.”

While driver Manoj Kumar is survived by his wife and two children, Rajesh Kumar is survived by his wife and son.