PIL in Himachal HC challenges Sanjay Gupta’s officiating charge as Chief Secretary

The petitioner has challenged the state government’s October 1, 2025 decision through which Gupta was entrusted with the additional charge of Chief Secretary. The plea alleged that the decision violated established norms and vigilance-related guidelines governing appointments to sensitive posts.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation challenging the decision to entrust the officiating charge of Chief Secretary to senior IAS officer Sanjay Gupta, alleging violation of prescribed norms.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Tilak Raj Sharma. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 21, 2026.

Appearing for the state government, Deputy Advocate General Sidharth Jalta accepted notice on behalf of respondents No. 1 and 2 — the State and the Chief Secretary — while Central Government Counsel Janak Raj accepted notice on behalf of the Union of India. Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is due to retire on May 31.