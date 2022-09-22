scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

PIL in high court seeks NIA or CBI inquiry into video leak case

Along with the Punjab government, the petitioner has made the chairman, and governing body of the Chandigarh University as party in the case.

Along with the Punjab government, the petitioner has made the chairman, and governing body of the Chandigarh University as party in the case.

A PIL (public interest litigation) has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Punjab government to entrust the inquiry into the Chandigarh University video leak case to “NIA/CBI”.

The matter is yet to come up for hearing before the high court. The petition filed by Advocate Jagmohan Bhatti contended that “the Punjab government has failed to take stock of the Chandigarh University (respondent) video leak controversy. As a welfare state, the very objective of the Union of India, the constitutional provisions and the judgments of the Supreme Court stands defeated”.

Along with the Punjab government, the petitioner has made the chairman, and governing body of the Chandigarh University as party in the case.

More from Chandigarh

The petitioner has sought directions to the State of Punjab to take appropriate steps for the health and welfare of the women students and the agitating students, and also to adequately compensate the students at the receiving end of this row under provisions of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:28:33 am
Next Story

CHB finds 900 small flats across city occupied by ‘others’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement