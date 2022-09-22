PIL in high court seeks NIA or CBI inquiry into video leak case

A PIL (public interest litigation) has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Punjab government to entrust the inquiry into the Chandigarh University video leak case to “NIA/CBI”.

The matter is yet to come up for hearing before the high court. The petition filed by Advocate Jagmohan Bhatti contended that “the Punjab government has failed to take stock of the Chandigarh University (respondent) video leak controversy. As a welfare state, the very objective of the Union of India, the constitutional provisions and the judgments of the Supreme Court stands defeated”.

Along with the Punjab government, the petitioner has made the chairman, and governing body of the Chandigarh University as party in the case.

The petitioner has sought directions to the State of Punjab to take appropriate steps for the health and welfare of the women students and the agitating students, and also to adequately compensate the students at the receiving end of this row under provisions of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.