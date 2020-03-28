PIL filed against Chandigarh Administration’s decision to relax curfew

The Chandigarh Administration’s decision to relax curfew and allow people to walk towards markets within their sectors was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday. The PGI Chandigarh faculty has already opposed the move
The District Magistrate of Chandigarh on March 23 had ordered curfew in the Union Territory in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus infection. While the public were restrained from leaving their houses, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday passed an order allowing one person from each household to step out of their houses between 10 am to 6 pm to visit their nearest shop or market.
The residents, however, have not been allowed to use vehicles. The Administration also had ordered that the shops with essential commodities will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.
The petition read, “Shockingly, once the things were being streamlined and all residents were adhering to the curfew, the respondent administration has now passed the impugned order and the curfew as imposed by the Prime Minister of India stands relaxed.”
Senior Standing Counsel of Chandigarh, Pankaj Jain confirmed that the PIL has been filed, but said the time of hearing of the case has not yet been decided.
Eight COVID-19 patients have been detected in Chandigarh till date and the contacts of the patient number eight, who was diagnosed positive on Friday, are yet to be traced completely.The PIL said the entire purpose of the curfew order has been made redundant by passing the relaxation order on Friday.
The PGIMER Faculty Association in a statement Friday night said the relaxation will defeat the purpose of social distancing and quarantine. “We request the administration that this step should be immediately withdrawn,” said the association in a statement.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.