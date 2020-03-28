PIL filed against Chandigarh Administration’s decision to relax curfew

The District Magistrate of Chandigarh on March 23 had ordered curfew in the Union Territory in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus infection. While the public were restrained from leaving their houses, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday passed an order allowing one person from each household to step out of their houses between 10 am to 6 pm to visit their nearest shop or market.

The residents, however, have not been allowed to use vehicles. The Administration also had ordered that the shops with essential commodities will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The petition read, “Shockingly, once the things were being streamlined and all residents were adhering to the curfew, the respondent administration has now passed the impugned order and the curfew as imposed by the Prime Minister of India stands relaxed.”