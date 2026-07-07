Centre urged to block US, Spain auctions of 3 prized Chandigarh heritage items

A Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from Chandigarh, with an estimated value of USD 6,000–8,000, and a Jeanneret Hanging Armchair, with an estimated value of €12,000–14,000, are among the items to be auctioned.

Days after the Centre successfully intervened to halt an overseas auction of two heritage chairs from Chandigarh, three more original pieces designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret for the Union Territory are set to go under the hammer in the United States and Spain this month.

The first auction is scheduled for July 15 at Los Angeles Modern Auctions, where a Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from Chandigarh have been listed for sale. The auction house has estimated their value at USD 6,000–8,000, with the current bid at around USD 5,000 (approximately Rs 4.76 lakh).

The second auction is scheduled for July 22 at Setdart Auction House, Barcelona, Spain, where an original Pierre Jeanneret Hanging Armchair (Model PJ-SI-07-A), circa 1952, made of Indian teak wood with chains and ropes, has been listed. The chair has an estimated value of €12,000–14,000, while the current bid is around €8,000 (approximately Rs 8.72 lakh).