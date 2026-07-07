Centre urged to block US, Spain auctions of 3 prized Chandigarh heritage items

While a Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from Chandigarh have been listed for sale in Los Angeles, a rare hanging armchair is set to be auctioned in Barcelona.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 7, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Chandigarh heritage itemsA Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from Chandigarh, with an estimated value of USD 6,000–8,000, and a Jeanneret Hanging Armchair, with an estimated value of €12,000–14,000, are among the items to be auctioned.
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Days after the Centre successfully intervened to halt an overseas auction of two heritage chairs from Chandigarh, three more original pieces designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret for the Union Territory are set to go under the hammer in the United States and Spain this month.

The first auction is scheduled for July 15 at Los Angeles Modern Auctions, where a Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from Chandigarh have been listed for sale. The auction house has estimated their value at USD 6,000–8,000, with the current bid at around USD 5,000 (approximately Rs 4.76 lakh).

The second auction is scheduled for July 22 at Setdart Auction House, Barcelona, Spain, where an original Pierre Jeanneret Hanging Armchair (Model PJ-SI-07-A), circa 1952, made of Indian teak wood with chains and ropes, has been listed. The chair has an estimated value of €12,000–14,000, while the current bid is around €8,000 (approximately Rs 8.72 lakh).

Concerned over the proposed sales, Chandigarh-based advocate Ajay Jagga has emailed the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Punjab governor-cum-Chandigarh administrator, and the Chandigarh administration, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to stop both auctions and initiate steps for the repatriation of the heritage furniture to India.

Also Read | Centre acts after Chandigarh’s appeal, Paris auction of 2 heritage chairs halted

Permanent loss of national heritage flagged

In his representation, Jagga thanked the Centre and the Chandigarh administration for their prompt intervention in an earlier case, which resulted in the proposed auction being stalled. He said the action demonstrated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the legacy of the Chandigarh Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This recurring auction of Chandigarh heritage furniture calls for an institutional response at the national level. These objects were created with public funds for use in government institutions and represent an irreplaceable chapter in India’s modern architectural history. Their continued sale in international markets not only results in the permanent loss of national heritage but also weakens the authenticity of one of India’s most significant UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” he added.

Also Read | Chandigarh heritage chairs sold for Rs 10.36 lakh at Italy auction

Jagga pointed out that the auction description for the LAMA lot specifically states that the furniture originated from Chandigarh and bears original institutional stencil markings ‘SLMB’, believed to refer to the State Legislature Members Block before the reorganisation of Punjab. According to him, these markings raise questions on the chain of custody, legality of disposal, export permissions, and ownership history of the heritage assets.

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Jagga has requested the authorities to take urgent diplomatic and legal measures to stop the auctions and facilitate the return of these heritage objects to India.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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