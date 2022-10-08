Pictures showing Dadumajra plight put on display

A picture is worth a thousand words. This is true especially in this case where plight of residents of Dadumajra has been displayed through pictures at an exhibition open to public till October 9.

Piles of garbage dumped atop each other posing a grave risk for communities living on the margins and animals who thrive on the unsegregated waste — these are some of the compelling images from a photo exhibition on the Dadumajra dumping ground which was inaugurated on Friday.

The exhibition is organised by Warrior Moms, a mothers network for clean air, at Punjab Kala Bhawan. It is open to visitors from October 7 to October 9 between 11.30 am and 6 pm.

