Picking new MRSPTU VC: As interview date approaches, left out candidates appeal to new CS for review

With the interviews to select the new Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda, scheduled for July 17, some applicants who were not shortlisted for the interaction have approached the new Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan, to cancel the process and review the shortlist.

The shortlisting of 7 candidates out of a list of 24 applicants was one of the last decisions made under former CS Karan Avtar Singh before his departure on June 27.

Karan Avtar Singh had presided over a meeting of selection committee on June 25 to shortlist 7 names for the interview.

Sources revealed that the meeting was held briefly online on the morning of June 25. They claimed that only a brief was reportedly submitted to expert members who never saw complete CV of the applicants.

A letter to the present CS Vini Mahajan by one applicant, who is incumbent director of a technical institute being run by Punjab government, said: “It is brought to your kind notice that the search committee has overlooked the profile of various candidates while shortlisting them for the post of V-C of MRSPTU, Bathinda and many deserving candidates were left out. Either, I may please be given an opportunity for an interaction for the post or the criteria of scrutiny of applications by the search committee may please be reviewed and fresh scrutiny may be held. Interaction scheduled to be held on July 17 may please be cancelled. Looking for justice…”

A letter by another applicant to the CS, reads: “I not only meet the requirement of educational qualification & experience for the above said position as per UGC guidelines but also have more experience than any of 7 applicants called for interaction which is a clear injustice. It is submitted that I was called for interaction for the same post in 2015 and now after gaining more experience in the field of technical education, I have been deprived of the opportunity to present myself before search committee.”

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan could not be reached for comments.

