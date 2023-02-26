Pick-and-drop at UT rly station: Pvt vehicles get extra 4 minutes of free time, commercial slab same

The contractor manning Chandigarh Railway Station’s parking lot, on Saturday increased the free access time for non-commercial vehicles entering the pick-and-drop lane from the existing six minutes to 10 minutes. There will, however, be no relaxation given for commercial vehicles who will continue to be charged Rs 50 for 15 minutes.

The pick-and-drop lane system at Chandigarh Railway Station was introduced on September 23 last year with a provision of a Rs 1,000 penalty for vehicles found to be parked for more than 30 minutes. The move faced a massive backlash from locals and politicians, prompting the railway authorities to later withdraw the provision of the Rs 1,000 penalty. The pick-and-drop facility earlier applied for both non-commercial and commercial vehicles. After the free six-minute period, non-commercial vehicles were charged up to Rs 30 for 15 minutes and commercial vehicles are charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes.

According to details, the parking contractor decided to make changes on Saturday after having been slapped with two notices by the Indian Railways authorities, both of which asked the contractor to either improve the situation or face termination of contract. The first notice was served on February 10, with the second notice being served on February 22.

The move to allow just six minutes to pick-and-drop for passengers had come under heavy criticism from Chandigarh residents as well as passengers, with many accusing the parking staff of extorting them of anything between Rs 50 and Rs 300. They also said that it was impossible for them to come out of the lane within six minutes especially during the peak timings. The situation turned especially chaotic at the time of departure of Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi at 6.53am, the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi at 12.05pm, and in the evening Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi at 6.23pm.

“The parking contractor has decided to increase the timing from six minutes to 10 minutes. It will definitely help locals of the city. We will review the situation in the coming days,” said Divisional Railway Manager, Mandeep Singh Bhatia.

Chandigarh Youth Congress hails decision

Chandigarh Youth Congress president, Manoj Lubana, on Saturday hailed the parking contractors decision to increase the pick-and-drop timing. Lubana, who had launched a 10-day-long hunger strike in January thiis year against the parking system, said that the administration has fulfilled the demand made by Youth Congress. “People will now not have to pay any charge for parking their vehicles for 10 minutes,” he said.