On pilot basis, Chandigarh admin to earmark pick-and-drop spots for autorickshaws on Madhya Marg

To tackle the growing number of autorickshaws in the city, the Chandigarh administration has decided to earmark pick-and-drop locations for autorickshaws on Madhya Marg on a pilot basis in the coming days.

Later, similar pick-and-drop locations would be earmarked on other roads, including Dakshin Marg, Utter Marg, Purv Marg, etc.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, on Tuesday.

A senior traffic police officer said, “Thousands of autorickshaws are plying on city roads every day. It has been observed that in the absence of specific pick-and-drop locations for these vehicles, these drivers stopped their vehicles randomly anywhere on the main roads, leading to traffic jam and sometimes road accidents too. We will also educate the general public about not to hire autorickshaws from anywhere on the roads.”

Other decisions taken in the meeting included improving existing mid-block pedestrian crossings for the safety of the pedestrians across the city, provision of extreme left lane for buses/trucks/taxis/commercial vehicles on the city roads, physical segregation of cycle tracks marked on main carriageway roads where public footfall and volume of traffic is higher, provision of lane with arrow marking around roundabouts and arrow markings on main carriageways before the stop lines/pedestrian crossings.

Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary, DSP (traffic) Jaswinder Singh, officials of the UT engineering department, architecture department and others were also present in the meeting.

The engineering department of Chandigarh administration has intimated that it has constructed table-tops at three black spots, while the work is in progress on the remaining locations.

Further, the work regarding physical segregation of cycle tracks from Hira Singh Chowk towards Lake turn on Vigyan path and from Lake turn up to Gurudwara Gursagar Sahib turn on Uttar Marg has been completed.