Pick and drop charges: Chandigarh Congress members stage protest

The Chandigarh Congress Wednesday protested against the arbitrary and senseless imposition of exorbitant pick and drop charges facility at Chandigarh railway station. Dozens of slogan- shouting party activists sat on a dharna near the station to register their protest over fleecing of the passengers by the railway administration.

The party activists alleged that the move to impose the charges on vehicles parked for pick and drop are aimed not only at generating undeserved revenue to cater to the greed of the Railways but also at causing unnecessary harassment to the luggage-carrying women, children and the elderly, who have to run to the parking area after de-boarding the trains. Heavy penalty is imposed if six-minute time barrier is breached by the vehicle parked at the station for picking them up. H S Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Congress, stated that imposition of unreasonably high pick and drop charges amounts to an organised loot by the railway authorities.

“The Chandigarh Congress is going to intensify its agitation if the uncalled-for pick and drop charges are not rationalised and the unnecessary harassment of the passengers is not stopped within a week,” he warned.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress, led by its president Manoj Lubana, which has already been protesting against the pick and drop charges, also appealed to the authorities to withdraw it immediately.