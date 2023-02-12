Physics Honours School of PU and its Padma connection

Written by Arun Kumar Grover

The inclusion of nuclear physicist P C Sood in the list of Padma Shri awardees (2023) is the fifth time that an alumnus of Physics Honours School (PHS) of Panjab University (PU) has been included in the Republic Day Padma Honour lists, which were released for the first time in 1954. The others who received this honour are Dr Yash Pal (Padma Bhushan, 1976, and Padma Vibhushan, 2013), A K Sood (Padma Shri, 2013) and J K Bajaj (Padma Shri, 2022).

It is serendipity that the last two physicists are currently shouldering the national responsibilities as the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Government of India and Chairman of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), respectively. The above five awards are a testimony to the efficacy of the PHS in nurturing talent.

The PU, established in 1882 by bifurcating the domain of Calcutta University, was included in the Indian University Act (1904), which was promulgated for the then five universities of India. The Act enjoined each university to appoint teachers and create departments that would engage in research and nurture talented students who would extend the frontiers of knowledge and emerge as societal leaders. However, the colonial government did allocate any additional resources to this end.

Justice Asutosh Mukherjee, the legendary Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, sought endowments from rich Indian lawyers and created Chaired Professorships and Research Associateships in their names.

The award of DSc. (Honoris Causa) to civil servant C V Raman and his induction as the first Palit Professor of Physics in 1917 was a crucial step in his scheme of things.

The PU at Lahore followed a different strategy. Its Syndicate approved the scheme of Honours Schools in different disciplines as an inter-collegiate activity.

The new framework envisaged the enticement of serious students in different colleges of Lahore to subscribe to three years Bachelor’s degree instead of the usual two years BA/BSc curriculum after qualification through FA/FSc. PU inducted about a dozen teachers in different disciplines, and such faculty members assumed responsibility as de facto coordinators of Boards of Studies of Honours Schools, whose members were senior teachers drawn from the affiliated colleges.

The one extra year spent in a Honours School was akin to the much talked option of a four-year degree course in the NEP-2020 as compared to the three-year pass-course degree. To compensate for an additional year spent up to the Bachelor’s level, the Honours School students were permitted to obtain their Master’s in Honours School degree after one year, provided they completed their research project and submitted a thesis a la MPhil thesis.

The Honours School system produced future research leaders such as M S Randhawa, A C Joshi, Brahm Prakash, Har Gobind Khorana, Nitya Nand, Sukhdev, Gurbaksh Singh, R P Bambah, et al, who were all students at Lahore. Shiv Ram Kashyap (Botany), Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (Chemistry) and Sarvadaman Chowla (Mathematics) were amongst the legendary teachers there.

Physicist C V Raman visited Lahore in 1920 to deliver a series of lectures. Nobel Laureate A H Compton was invited on behalf of PU to do collaborative research in Cosmic Ray Physics at high altitudes near Gulmarg in 1926.

However, in 1927, the Syndicate did not permit University Physics Laboratory on the lines of the University Chemical Laboratory due to paucity of funds. The Honours School in Physics could commence only in 1934, few years after the award of Nobel Prize to Raman in 1930.

B M Anand was the first lecturer in Physics appointed by PU in 1934, and he is the one who carried the baton of research across the partition of Punjab. Appointed the head of the Physics department in 1949, he started to readmit students for the PHS while it was embedded in Government College at Hoshiarpur. P C Sood was amongst the first batch of students in 1949.

The legendary Yash Pal had enrolled in PHS at Government College Lahore in 1945 and his studies had got interrupted due to the partition. He completed his BSc. Honours School and MSc. Honours School of PU while being taught at the Delhi University (DU) campus by P K Kitchlu, who had moved from Government College Lahore to DU in the beginning of 1947. Yash Pal had done his Honours School thesis work at Homi Bhabha’s Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). Bhabha inducted him as a researcher at TIFR, and his progression as an iconic scientist thereafter is an awe inspiring story.

It is serendipity that A K Sood studied at the same Sain Dass Senior Secondary School and DAV College, Jalandhar, as P C Sood . He joined PHS at the present PU campus in Chandigarh in 1968 and served as the Scientific Officer in Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for 15 years before moving on to be a Professor at IISc. Bangalore in 1988. PC Sood’s career journey also traversed through DAE before he became head of BHU Physics Department in 1969. A K Sood was elected the Fellow of The Royal Society London in 2015, two years after his Padma Shri award.

J K Bajaj was a year behind A K Sood in PHS at Chandigarh. He completed his PhD in Theoretical Physics at PU itself in 1978. He carved a niche for himself in comprehending the essential civilization genius of India in all fields of thought. His numerous books made him a worthy awardee of Padma Shri in the field of literature and education in 2022. He was, thereafter, appointed to serve at his present position in ICSSR in April 2022.

P C Sood now lives at Sri Sathya Sai University, Puttaparthi as its Emeritus Professor in the company of another eminent physicist G. Venkataraman who had also moved to the same institution after his superannuation. The latter was honoured with Padma Shri in 1991, and he too served as the Vice Chancellor of the same University. Coincidentally, A K Sood was mentored by G. Venkataraman while serving in the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research at Kalpakkam.

(The writer is a former Vice-Chancellor [2012-18], Panjab University, Chandigarh)