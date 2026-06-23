Punjab man’s Aadhaar misused to issue de-addiction tablets; rights panel acts

The Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) has directed the Ludhiana civil surgeon to appear before it in person on August 14, following a complaint that a man’s Aadhaar card was misused by a government-run de-addiction centre to illegally issue medicines in his name. The civil surgeon is the administrative head of the district’s public health department.

Last year, Tarsem Lal Bhardwaj, a Ludhiana resident from Beeja village in Khanna, filed a complaint alleging that his Aadhaar card was misused by the Khanna De-addiction Centre located at the Mother and Child Hospital in Khanna to issue 98 tablets of Buprenorphine (2 mg) + Naloxone between October 9, 2023 and October 19, 2023. He further alleged that the entries were uploaded on the relevant official portal without his knowledge or consent.

Bhardwaj said he learnt of the misuse when he went to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on November 12, 2025, for a narcotics test in connection with an arms licence application. “During the process, I was told that 98 de-addiction tablets were shown against my name on the portal, and that too, issued within 11 days. I have never consumed any intoxicant or drug, and this has caused serious damage to my reputation,” Bhardwaj said.

Months later, no update

Bhardwaj submitted a written complaint to the Ludhiana civil surgeon on November 18, 2025, seeking cancellation of the false medical record from all official databases. A copy of the complaint was also sent to the principal secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

The matter later reached the Punjab Human Rights Commission, which on January 9 and March 12 this year directed the Ludhiana civil surgeon and the director of the Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a report on the action taken in the matter.

However, according to the human rights body’s June 15 order, no such report was submitted.

Taking note of the delay and the seriousness of the allegations, the human rights body observed that Bhardwaj had filed an application on April 10, seeking an update. It subsequently ordered the Ludhiana civil surgeon to appear in person with a compliance report. Copies of the order were also sent to the director of the state Health and Family Welfare Department and Bhardwaj.

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‘Serious complaint’

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said it was a “very sensitive” matter. “The Khanna additional deputy commissioner is looking into it. It is a very sensitive and serious complaint. We are closely looking into the issue,” he added.

Bhardwaj, meanwhile, has demanded a fair inquiry, action against those responsible for the alleged misuse of his identity, and the deletion of his Aadhaar number and all wrongful entries made in his name from the portal concerned.