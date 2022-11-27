scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Photos related to wildlife, society displayed at exhibition in Chandigarh

"The Photographic Society comprises amateur photographers from the Tricity, who traveled all over the world, captured what things," MS Sekhon, vice president of the society said.

The Photographic Society of Chandigarh has put an exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The Photographic Society of Chandigarh has put an exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, displaying at least 70 pictures capturing the various aspects of human life, society and nature.

“The Photographic Society comprises amateur photographers from the Tricity, who traveled all over the world, captured what things. In this exhibition, pictures related to human faces, architecture, nature, wildlife, etc., are displayed. Every participant displayed three pictures in the exhibition, which will last till Sunday,” MS Sekhon, vice president of the society said.

Pictures of Kalka-Shimla rail track laden with heavy snow captured by Sanjay Kaushal, and wildlife captured by Gagandeep Matharoo were appreciated.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 07:32:06 am
