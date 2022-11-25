scorecardresearch
Photographer, footballer, Dy Speaker: Jai Kishan Rori

Rori says former President A P J Abdul Kalam is his inspiration

Jai Kishan Rori has promised to bring Kandi Canal water to the villages of his constituency where lands could not be cultivated properly for want of water. (Express Photo)

He is 10+2 by educational qualification, but is determined to pursue further studies. He wants to do PhD after completing his graduation. He lives with his mother, wife and two children. His son is in Class VIII, while his daughter is in Class XI. His wife is a homemaker. No-one from his family was in politics. He got inspired by the ideology of AAP and joined the party before the 2017 assembly elections.

Rori says former President A P J Abdul Kalam is his inspiration. “Kalam taught us how one can remain honest in every sphere of life,” says Rori, who also likes former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. “I admire the personal discipline maintained by him. Like Badal Sahib, I too practise ‘early to bed and early to rise’ formula”.

A day in the life: He wakes up at 3.30 am. After ‘Nit Niyam’ (early morning prayers), he goes for a morning walk and then sits in his office from 6 am to 10 am to meet the people of his constituency. People from other regions – Malwa and Majha – also come to meet him. He then takes round of some villages of his constituency.

Work Accomplished: He got constructed the main road from Kanpur Khuian near Banga to Anandpur Sahib (where one of the five Takhts is located).

Work in Progress: He has promised to bring Kandi Canal water to the villages of his constituency where lands could not be cultivated properly for want of water. A large number of fields can be cultivated in Garhshakar and Balachaur area if Kandi Canal water reaches here, he says. Also, he has prepared a proposal for constructing a bypass near Garhshankar.

Challenges: The biggest challenge is to rid his constituency of the “nasha” (drugs). “In our area, a locality called ‘Sansian Basti’ is infamous for smuggling of drugs. People of this ‘basti’ had been booked under NDPS Act several times. Recently, police booked over 100 people of this ‘basti’ for smuggling ‘chitta’,” he says. Police had booked one 76-year-old woman and her entire family in Mahalpur for indulging in drugs for a long time, he adds.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:53:14 am
