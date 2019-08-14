Phoolka’s resignation accepted in a day, says Vidhan Sabha Secretariat

With a controversy erupting over Punjab Assembly Speaker accepting HS Phoolka’s resignation from the House after a delay of 10 months, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Tuesday claimed that the former AAP leader’s resignation was not accepted earlier as it was not in the proper format.

An official spokesperson said that Phoolka’s resignation was accepted immediately once he submitted it as per the rules. Speaker Rana K P Singh accepted the resignation on August 9 while Phoolka had first tendered his resignation as legislator in October last year. Earlier this month, Phoolka wrote to the Speaker saying he will have to move the Supreme Court if his resignation was not accepted.

“Phoolka tendered his resignation personally to the Speaker on December 11 last year after being informed that his earlier resignation in October was not in the proper format,” the spokesperson said. However, this new resignation was also on the same lines as the earlier one.

The spokesperson further said after this, the Speaker invited Phoolka to appear personally on February 20 this year, but he appeared on February 21. “During this meeting, the Speaker made it clear to Phoolka that the resignation was not in the proper format that’s why it had not been approved. On August 5, Phoolka’s letter was received in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in which he wrote that if the resignation sent by him is not in the prescribed format, he would send the resignation to the Speaker in the proper format,” he said.

The spokesperson said that after this, Phoolka submitted his resignation on August 8 in the proper format as per the rules, which was accepted by the speaker on August 9.

Phoolka, a noted lawyer, had stepped down to press for immediate action against those involved in desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in the state in 2015. While quitting as MLA – he had been elected Dhaka – he had claimed that the Congress government in the state had not taken the desired action against those named in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report on sacrilege incidents.