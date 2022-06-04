Phone seized from inmate at Burail jail

A MOBILE phone along with an active SIM card was found in the possession of jailed inmate Manjeet alias Rahul (22) inside Model Jail, Burail, here on Friday. The police claims that the accused is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He is lodged in cell number 9 of Ward 12. Deputy Superintendents Parveen Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, and warden Harnam Singh found the phone during a surprise check.

Sources said that Manjeet had hidden the phone in his underwear.

Manjeet was arrested in connection with the murder of a controversial property dealer, Rajveer Singh alias Sonu Shah in Burail, Sector 45 in 2019. A case was registered against him in Sector 34 police station.

Sources said that the black colored Nokia phone is an old handset.

A jail officer said, “Manjeet has been going out of jail to attend his court hearings. We cannot rule out the possibility of involvement of a jail staff member. We have initiated an internal probe in this connection. It is a lapse on the part of scrutiny of inmates. Manjeet Singh shared his barrack with other inmates. His movements were suspicious. Yesterday, we conducted a surprise check of his cell and found the phone with an active SIM in his possession. It is not a smartphone.”

A case was registered under Section 52A (1) Prisons (Punjab Amendment Act 2011) at Sector 49 police station against Manjeet Singh.

Police said that Manjeet will be arrested in this case shortly.