scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Official data show that from March 23, when CM Bhagwant Mann announced an anti-corruption “action” phone line, till July 11, a total of 2,94,670 complaints were received.

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 26, 2022 5:11:35 am
Dr Vijay Singla (Express file photo)

AN APPLE watch, a pen camera, a camera inside a mobile phone charger.

These are among the gadgets used by complainants in Punjab against a range of targets — from politicians to bureaucrats and other government officials — after the AAP government launched a massive anti-corruption drive after coming to power in the Assembly elections in February.

Official data accessed by The Indian Express show that from March 23, when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an anti-corruption “action” phone line, till July 11, a total of 2,94,670 complaints were received. Of these, 3,751 complaints were received with audio or video recordings, 1,862 were about various government departments and 1,740 were found to be irrelevant or non-specific in nature.

Also Read |Limits of AAP’s anti-corruption moves in Punjab

“We are following the mandate of the state government and the Chief Minister. There is zero tolerance for corruption. Anyone found to be indulging in corruption will not be spared,” Chief Director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau Varinder Kumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Among the complaints received during the period for which data was available, 149 with audio or video recordings were sent to the Vigilance Bureau, which filed 33 FIRs and arrested 52 persons, including 24 civilians, 15 police officials and 13 from government officials.

The most famous of these complaints led to the sacking of the AAP’s own Health Minister Vijay Singla two months ago. Singla and his OSD Pardeep Kumar, who is also his nephew, were arrested on May 24 after being booked in a corruption case related to an alleged demand for two per cent commission against payments made to contractors for work under the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

The Indian Express has learnt that the complainant Rajinder Singh, an executive engineer on deputation with PHSC, recorded several conversations between him, Singla and Kumar, including at least one using an Apple watch.

Explained

A message in numbers

There is a message behind the action against an AAP minister, a senior bureaucrat, a police officer and a top civic functionary, among several others. The AAP government in Punjab is going all out to cement the party’s image as the citizen’s ally against graft.

Consider some of the other key complaints, cases and arrests under this anti-corruption drive:

June 2: Mohali Divisional Forest Officer Guramanpreet Singh and contractor Harmahinder Singh were arrested in a corruption case. IFS officer Vishal Chauhan was arrested more than a month later, on July 7, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services director Davinder Singh Sandhu, alleged that Rs 1 crore in monthly installments of Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh in sale of land, were demanded by the accused for clearance of his project in Masol and Tanda villages of Mohali.

Sandhu alleged that on refusal to pay the bribe, a “false case” was registered against his father Colonel B S Sandhu (retd) for allegedly causing damage to forest flora. The complainant used a camera installed inside a mobile phone charger to record the accused.

The questioning of contractor Harmahinder Singh in this case also led Vigilance sleuths to book Congress leader and former Forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and nine others, including his party colleague and successor at the Ministry Sangat Singh Gilzian, IFS officer Amit Chauhan and DFO Guramanpreet.

The second case was registered on June 6 after a diary allegedly belonging to the contractor and containing details of corruption totalling crores of rupees in the Forest department was recovered. On July 13, Vigilance arrested Gilzian’s nephew Daljit Singh Gilzian for allegedly acting as a middleman in the case.

June 20: IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested by Vigilance on a complaint from Karnal-based contractor Sanjay Kumar on the action line. Popli is in judicial custody.

Kumar alleged that Popli, during his stint as Chief Executive Officer in the Punjab Water Supplies and Sewerage Board, demanded a kickback of one per cent for clearing bills related to a Rs 7.3-crore contract for laying a pipeline at Nawanshahr, and accepted a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5,000.

On June 25, Popli’s son Kartik Popli was found dead inside their Chandigarh house when a Vigilance team arrived to recover 12 kg of gold and other valuables allegedly accepted as bribes. In this case, the complainant used a pen camera to record a junior government official accepting the bribe in a car allegedly on behalf of Popli.

June 28: Vigilance in Amritsar arrested Pathankot Drug Inspector Bableen Kaur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 90,000 from a local resident for the online grant of a license to open a medical store.

July 6: Congress leader and former chairman of Amritsar Improvement Trust Dinesh Bassi was arrested in a Vigilance case for alleged irregularities, mainly in the allotment of a plot at a throwaway price to a woman after the death of her father, who had unsuccessfully tried to gain ownership of the property through litigation. According to investigators, the plot was later put up for sale at market price.

More from Chandigarh

July 6: The police arrested Faridkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a drugs peddler for “not nominating him in the FIR registered under NDPS Act in Tarn Taran”. The case has been transferred to Vigilance.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
BJP's plans for southern frontier: dial down on divisive image, focus on key seats

BJP's plans for southern frontier: dial down on divisive image, focus on key seats

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events

‘No hospitalisation needed’: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to discharge Partha Chatterjee

‘No hospitalisation needed’: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to discharge Partha Chatterjee

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

Gujarat: 7 dead after consuming spurious liquor

Gujarat: 7 dead after consuming spurious liquor

Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha

Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Supreme Court stays Patna HC order on Bihar Vidyapith

Supreme Court stays Patna HC order on Bihar Vidyapith

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement