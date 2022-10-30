scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

‘Phone-in with your CM candidate’: AAP tries a Punjab in Gujarat

On Saturday, addressing a press conference in Surat, Gujarat, Kejriwal announced a phone number and an email account, and asked people to send in suggestions for names for chief minister candidates, via SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, or e-mail. The winner, or the party's CM candidate, would be declared on November 4, he said.

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (File)

NOWHERE close to the winning mark in Gujarat, unlike in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is nonetheless repeating a tactic in the western state that the party performed with much flourish in the Assembly elections here in the north.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference in Surat, Gujarat, Kejriwal announced a phone number and an email account, and asked people to send in suggestions for names for chief minister candidates, via SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, or e-mail. The winner, or the party’s CM candidate, would be declared on November 4, he said.

“During the Punjab elections, we asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we announced his name,” Kejriwal added.

It was on January 13 that AAP asked the people of Punjab to name their choice for CM, similarly, till 5 pm on January 17. It was called “Janata chunegi apna CM” drive. On January 18, at a gala meeting of party workers, Kejriwal announced that 93 per cent of the people who responded had named Mann, then the MP from Sangrur, as their choice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflictPremium
How a new play gives a fresh perspective to the Tibet-China conflict
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...

The AAP convenor said they had got 21,59,437 responses in all. “Some named me, so we rejected those votes. Navjot Singh Sidhu (a Congress candidate) got 3.6 per cent votes,” he said.

More from Chandigarh

Incidentally, this public vote was held a week after Kejriwal said Mann was the party’s choice.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 12:59:50 am
Next Story

Bajwa slams PM’s one-nation-one-uniform idea

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement