scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

PhD scholar from PU dies after consuming poison, cops claim suicide

Police identified the woman as Gurvinder Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who was doing her PhD in Music from PU. Gurvinder had married Gaganjeet Singh of Ludhiana six months ago.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 5:54:24 am
The woman was later taken to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A 26-YEAR-OLD PhD scholar of Panjab University (PU) allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in Dhanas on Wednesday.

Police identified the woman as Gurvinder Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who was doing her PhD in Music from PU. Gurvinder had married Gaganjeet Singh of Ludhiana six months ago.

More from Chandigarh

As per initial investigations, the police said that the woman apparently ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. According to investigators, the incident came to light around 12.45 am on Wednesday morning after Gurvinder’s husband Gaganjeet tried calling her on her mobile phone multiple times but did not receive any response.
He then proceeded to call the owner of the house and told him to check his wife’s room. Sources said that the owner found that the light in the room was on, and the victim was vomiting. Alarmed, Gaganjeet called up the police control room and a police party later rushed to the spot. The woman was later taken to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Calling The ShotsPremium
Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement