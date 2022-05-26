PhD scholar from PU dies after consuming poison, cops claim suicide

A 26-YEAR-OLD PhD scholar of Panjab University (PU) allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in Dhanas on Wednesday.

Police identified the woman as Gurvinder Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who was doing her PhD in Music from PU. Gurvinder had married Gaganjeet Singh of Ludhiana six months ago.

As per initial investigations, the police said that the woman apparently ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. According to investigators, the incident came to light around 12.45 am on Wednesday morning after Gurvinder’s husband Gaganjeet tried calling her on her mobile phone multiple times but did not receive any response.

He then proceeded to call the owner of the house and told him to check his wife’s room. Sources said that the owner found that the light in the room was on, and the victim was vomiting. Alarmed, Gaganjeet called up the police control room and a police party later rushed to the spot. The woman was later taken to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead.