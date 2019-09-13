Pharmacy college in Panchkula to pay Rs 55,200 to student for not issuing his roll number

The Consumer Forum of Panchkula directed a pharmacy college to pay Rs 55,200 to a student, who could not appear for his first-year exam after he was not issued a roll number.

Mukesh Kumar of Yamunanagar stated that he took admission in D-Pharmacy course for the session 2017-18 and paid a fee of Rs 55,000 to Lala Birkha Ram College of Pharmacy at Barwala, Panchkula. Kumar stated that he attended classes as per the rules and regulations of the college for first year of D-Pharmacy course and also attended the practical and sectionals etc as per rules and regulations of college.

As per Kumar, the exams were supposed to be held on six different dates, starting from May 18, 2018, 21, 23, 25, 28, and May 30, for which he asked the college to issue an admit card or roll number prior to the start of examination. But the college avoided the matter and did not issue an admit card or roll number to Kumar, despite receiving the entire admission fee, and rather asked him to deposit the fee for the next year in advance. Kumar alleged that at the time of getting admission, the college had clearly told him that fee for next year will be charged after the result of the first year examination. On this false pretext he was not issued an admit card or roll number, due to which he could not appear for the exams and lost his one year. Kumar thus filed a formal complaint at the forum on December 3, 2018.

Following the complaint, a notice was issued to the college which was not received back either served or unserved despite the expiry of 30 days from the issuance of notice, hence, it was deemed to be served. Due to the non-appearance of the college authorities, he was proceeded ex-parte by the forum on January 22, 2019.

The forum, after hearing the arguments, held that it is clueless as to whether Lala Birkha Ram College of Pharmacy is an approved or recognised institution or affiliated with any governmental authority or university. The forum added that there was no rebuttal of the version of the complainant as, regarding him fulfilling the requirements of attendance, as contained in complaint supported with his affidavit.

The forum thus, on September 10, ordered Lala Birkha Ram College of Pharmacy, Barwala, to refund Rs 50,200 to the complainant along with interest at nine per cent per annum, and to pay Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.