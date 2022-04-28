Pharma Tech Expo in Chandigarh from today, 200 companies to participate

The Haryana government will organise the Pharma Tech Expo – 2022 and Lab Tech Expo – 2022 at Chandigarh’s Parade Ground in Sector-17 from April 28 to April 30 where more than 200 companies will be exhibiting their goods. Out of these, over 40 companies are from Haryana, said the officials and added that the event is part of the efforts to transform the state into a hub for the pharmaceutical industry.

Senior manager of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana Anil Kumar Choudhary said that chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of the expo to be held in Chandigarh’s Hotel Shivalik View (Sector-17) on April 28 while additional chief secretary (Trade Fair Authority) G Anupama will be the guest of honour.

Engineering Export Promotion Council of India’s regional director Rakesh Suraj said they are expecting a footfall of about 5,000 visitors during the event with more than 200 exhibitors displaying machinery and equipment for producing drugs and other pharmaceutical products.