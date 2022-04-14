PGTI golf tourney: Gurgaon’s Shivendra Sisodia leads after Round 2

Gurgaon golfer, Shivendra Singh Sisodia, carded a second round score of nine-under-63 to emerge as the leader on Day 2 of the PGTI Players Championship being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Singh, who had carded a score of four-under-68 in the opening round, began the day with a bogey on the first, where he missed a short putt. However, Sisodia began to turn it around with his birdie on the second hole, where he recovered from the bunker lip with a great up and down.

Sisodia’s outstanding wedge shots and putt then earned him three more birdies on the front-nine followed by four consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 13th hole. Sisodia, who recovered from the trees on several occasions in round two, then chipped-in for birdie on the 16th hole before picking up another stroke on the 17th hole to end up just one short of Sunit Chowrasia’s course record set at the last edition of the same event in 2020.

“I had very good putt strokes today and I read the lines well. I also drove it really well that helped me place the ball in good positions and create birdie chances. The wind was only a factor in the first half of the day. I handled the conditions well. I found the trees several times but managed to get myself out of trouble on all these occasions extracting birdies most of the time. The terrific par-save on the ninth was probably the highlight of my round. I didn’t have a clear shot from the trees on the ninth but managed to make a quality up and down there. That was a huge confidence-booster. I’m delighted to have shot my career-best score.” said Sisodia whose overall score is now 13-under-131.

Bangladesh golfer Md Zamal Hossain Mollah came up with a flawless second round of six-under-66 to be placed second at 11-under 133.

Overnight leader Chandigarh golfer, Abhijit Singh Chadha, slipped to third position following a round of three-under-69 that moved his total to nine-under 135. The cut was declared at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.

Chadha made the par-5s count as he was five-under on the four par-5s, which included an eagle on the 13th hole where he found the green in two shots. The standout feature of Abhijit’s game was his chipping from around the green which set up three tap-in birdies for him.

Panchkula golfer Angad Cheema shot a second round score of five-under-67 that featured an eagle-two on the 17th hole. Cheema occupied tied-fourth place at eight-under 136 along with Gurgaon golfer Kartik Sharma who fired a second round score of three-under-69.

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu carded a second round score of five-under-67 and was tied-sixth at seven-under 137 along with Kolkata golfer Sunit Chowrasia, who carded a score of seven-under-67.

Defending champion Karandeep Kochhar carded a second round score of three-under-69 to be placed tied-11th at four-under 140.