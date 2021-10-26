PGI’s paediatric surgery dept wins 6 best paper awards at E- IAPSCON conference

PGI’s department of pediatric surgery participated in the recently held National Virtual Conference E-IAPSCON 21 that was conducted from October 18 to 24.

Under the guidance of Prof Ram Samujh, head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery, at PGI, the professors and residents from the institute presented 24 papers and won six best paper awards in their respective categories.

Dr Nitin James Peters, Associate Professor won the award in the oncology session for ‘Dancing eye dancing feet!! Lessons learned from 18 consecutive patients of OMAS”.

Dr Amit Pandey, senior resident won the best paper award in the laparoscopic surgery session, under the guidance of Prof Ravi Prakash Kanojia. Dr Manasa Reddy, senior resident, was awarded the best paper for presenting a rare neonatal oncology case under the guidance of Prof JK Mahajan. Dr Saswati Behera delivered an award-winning presentation for the paper on Mali gnant Rhabdoid Tumors in children, under the guidance of Prof Samujh. Dr Sravanthi Vutukuru — guided by Dr. Shailesh Solanki, and Dr Khyati Kiran guided by Dr Nitin J Peters, won best paper awards for their reports on rare cases managed expertly in the department.