PGI’s nephrology department selected as training centre for South Asia by ISN

PGIMER’s Department of Nephrology has been selected as the Regional Training Centre for South Asia by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) for a period of five years, up to April 2026, in the field of General Nephrology, Haemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and Transplantation Nephrology.

“The selection is a testimony to the competency, innovation and team efforts of the department,” stated Professor Jagat Ram, PGIMER Director.



Professor H S Kohli, Head of PGI’s Department of Nephrology, said, “Under this Regional Training Centre, the Department of Nephrology will be hosting fellows from South Asia, sharing knowledge and expertise.” ens