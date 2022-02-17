PGI’s gastroenterology department receives many awards at ISGCON

In the annual conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology, (ISGCON-2020-one) held in Pune this week, PGI’s Department of Gastroenterology bagged many awards and brought laurels to the institute.

Prof Rakesh Kochhar delivered the presidential oration, as he was the elected president of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology for the year 2021-2022.

Prof Kochhar also delivered the CM Habibullah oration which was titled, ‘Organ failure in acute pancreatitis PGI experience and lessons learnt,’ on his lifetime work in pancreatic disease.

Prof Usha Dutta received the ‘best mentor award’ and delivered the Prof Rakesh Tandon oration on, ‘Promoting healing in inflammatory bowel disease: A mucosal perspective.’

Dr Jimil Shah won the prize in a video forum on, ‘Endoscopic management of complicated appendicitis,’.

Dr Shah demonstrated innovative techniques to manage a complicated patient with appendicitis by using a non-invasive interventional technique.

Dr Anuraag Jena won the prize of ‘best thesis’ for his work on, ‘Role of oral fluconazole in reducing disease activity in patients with active ulcerative colitis: A double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial.’

The thesis discussed and identified the prevalence and predictors of fungal infection in patients with inflammatory bowel disease and explained the use of oral fluconazole therapy as a treatment.

Dr Deepak James won the prize in e-poster endoscopy, ‘Comparison of ejection fraction in patients with gallstones with healthy subjects.’

Ms Aarti Darra, PhD student of Prof Usha Dutta won the ‘young investigator’ award for her work titled, ‘Duodenal dysbiosis and reduced duodenal oxygenation in patients with Type-2 diabetes mellitus.’

Dr Pankaj Kumar won the young investigator award for his work a novel non-invasive method for evaluating the extent and activity of Crohn’s Disease.