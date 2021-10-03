PGI’s emergency program kicks off with training of young doctors

The fifth Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI) Gastrointestinal (GI) Emergency Program, a programme that trains young doctors on GI emergencies, began here on October 2 and will go on till October 3. The sessions focus on training postgraduates from all over the country in a structured and comprehensive manner. The sessions are being conducted in a hybrid format.

“We realised that patients who come to the emergency in any hospital in India need evidenced-based, efficient care to improve their survival. The postgraduate (MD/DM/DNB/MS) residents are usually the first contact of the patient and in difficult cases they need to consult senior faculty in order to streamline management. This results in loss of time which is precious,” said Prof Usha Dutta, Head of the Department, Gastroenterology, PGI.

The conference is being presided by Prof R Kochhar and the emphasis this year is on training participants for the best practices through case-based discussions. “We train postgraduates across the country every year through this conference and there are very valuable sessions, like, the GI emergencies in pregnancy,” said Prof Kochhar. The conference has over 650 registrations from postgraduates across the country and 100 residents from PGI.

In the first session, Dr Vikram Bhatia and Dr Anil Arora from Delhi spoke on the management of gastrointestinal bleeding. Prof Pramod Garg and Prof Vineet Ahuja from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi discussed management of pregnant women with pancreatitis and inflammatory bowel disease, respectively. There were also discussions on how to manage pregnant patients with jaundice and the importance of hygienic food handling to prevent the infection of hepatitis-e.