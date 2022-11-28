PGI’s APC will have centre for bone marrow transplant

“Bone marrow transplantation is the heart and soul of Primary Immunodeficiency Disease (PID) and PGI, with its excellent faculty on a par with the best in the world, needs a centre exclusively for children. The services here in PGI are as good as any foreign country, and in the last 12 years, the doctors at APC have transformed the facilities and awareness about PID,” says Dr Sudhir Gupta, co-founder, president, and director of the Foundation for Primary Immunodeficiency (FPID), established to support the education, early diagnosis, genetic counselling, therapy and research of PID in both India and the US.

Here for the Sixth National Conference on Inborn Errors of Immunity by the Departments of Immunopathology and Paediatrics, PGI, Dr Gupta has been instrumental in setting up many centres for PID, with the support of donors.

According to Prof Biman Saikia, Department of Immunopathology, PGI, Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT), is a curative option for many PID, and the lives of many children can be saved if they are given timely transplantation.

“A 60-year-old woman in the US, who received BMT as a child, leads a normal life. Till now, five children have received BMT here at PGI, and 150 children are waiting for this intervention. A BMT centre exclusively here at PGI for children will ease this waiting time, as the centre for adults has a lot of rush of cancer patients requiring transplantation and the needs of children are different from adults and we need all the support, including the donation of plasma from healthy people,” says Prof Saikia, adding that the minimum cost for BMT is about Rs 8 to 10 lakh.

Prof Surjit Singh, head, Department of Paediatrics, PGI, says that the ball has been set rolling for the first BMT Centre north of India here at PGI’s Advanced Paediatric Centre.

“The civil work is complete, and three consultants from our department have already received training from abroad for BMT. The plan is to open the centre on the sixth floor of the APC, with the engineering plans already having been submitted and the matter was already taken up in our committees. Right now, transplants are happening with adults, but children need a different approach. Very few centres in the country are doing the transplant, and the cost here at PGI is a fraction of what it is outside,” says Prof Singh.