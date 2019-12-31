‘Women with acute coronary syndromes have higher mortality than men’

He said, “Although there has been no thorough investigation done on this. This is a globally observed trend, which is reflected in PGI as well.” He said, “Although there has been no thorough investigation done on this. This is a globally observed trend, which is reflected in PGI as well.”

The Head of PGIMER’s Cardiology Department, Dr Yash Paul Sharma affirmed on Monday that the mortality rate of women, especially over the age of 40, is more than men with Acute Coronory Syndromes (ACS).



He was speaking at a conference on research conducted by the department on mortality rates of patients of Cardiogenic Shock and ACS at PGI on Monday.

The doctor said, although the mortality rate in women patients is marginally higher as compared to men, the overall rate of mortality in all patients suffering from ACS and cardiogenic shock admitted at the hospital have reduced from 16 per cent in 2011 to 7 per cent in 2019. This data was compiled by the department and its findings were published in a medical journal titled the ‘Indian Heart Journal’.

Doctors say, this development has been made possible with the implementation of an integrated approach towards treatment of cardiac diseases. “There are many risk factor, also called as co-morbidities which often complicate a patient’s case. If we treat these as well as the heart, the risk of forming fatal complications are lower,” says Sharma. Co-morbidity refers to the presence of one or more medical conditions diagnosed in a patient along with the primary condition, which significantly affect the diagnosis and treatment of the primary disease.

“There are things such as kidney diseases, lung infections and many other conditions that can create complications, we need to make sure that before we take a major step to treat the heart, all the other conditions are stable, and that is what we have done to decrease mortality rate,” says Sharma.

