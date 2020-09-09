PGIMER’s dept of Community Medicine recognised as ‘Centre of Excellence’ by health ministry

Head of the department, Professor Amarjeet Singh said that the department has been working for over three years for the implementation of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health and the recognition of the institution as Centre of Excellence will motivate to speed up the work.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recgnised PGIMER’s Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Healthas the ‘Centre of Excellence on Air Pollution and Health’ under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor with PGIMER’s Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, will be the nodal faculty for the ‘Centre of Excellence on Air Pollution and Health’. He highlighted that the department has already developed a health adaptation plan to build the capacity of each state and will soon start training to minimise the health impact of air pollution and climate change. He added that the self-explanatory training module and awareness material will be released soon.

Head of the department, Professor Amarjeet Singh said that the department has been working for over three years for the implementation of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health and the recognition of the institution as Centre of Excellence will motivate to speed up the work.

