PGIMER working to provide on-the-spot appointment for revisit cases at OPDs

THE PGIMER is working to provide on-the-spot appointment for those Out Patient Department (OPD) patients who have to re-visit hospital for a follow-up check-up. The institute has already conducted internal trial for starting date- and time-based online appointments for institute’s OPDs. PGI officials told Chandigarh Newsline that soon they would be able to provide date- and time-based appointments for the patients at the institute only for the revisit cases. “Currently, if a patient is checked by the doctor in the OPD, there is no option that he can go to the reception counter and book an appointment for his next visit. We are working to start this facility soon, which will help the patients to a larger extent,” said a senior PGI official.

Currently, the premier medical hub is providing online OPD registrations to the patients. A patient registered online gets an OPD card made after visiting a separate counter for online registrations.

Sources also told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that both the facilities — starting date- and time-based online appointments and providing next appointment option for revisit cases — will undergo a trial very soon, before the projects is finally launched at the institute. In the ‘slot-based timing’ appointments for OPD patients, several time slots would be available and a patient can choose from available slots for a particular department. The appointment would be department-based and not doctor-based.

About the revisit cases, PGI officials said that the institute will put staff at the reception counters, so that if the patient arrives even after 11 pm, he would be instantly provided the next appointment on the same day only. More than 10,000 patients visit the institute OPD on a daily basis. The number of online registrations are very less as compared to the registrations made at the institute counters.

The institute which is battling with a huge rush of OPD patients on a daily basis has of late taken steps to manage the patient rush. The PGI is planning to install kiosks inside the institute where patients can make their registration. Installation of digital display board outside the consultant room to segregate the patients is also being planned.

