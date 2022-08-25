scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

PGIMER witnesses two organ donations in 2 days

The families of 15-year-old Basu from Rajpura and 60-year-old male from SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), who died in two road accidents, consented to organ donation on August 21 and 22, impacting 11 lives in all -- nine in PGI, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.

The retrieved liver, kidneys and pancreas of Basu saved the lives of three recipients here in PGI and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two more.

At PGIMER, family members of two accident victims donated their organs, thereby giving the gift of life to seven terminally ill organ-failure patients and four corneal blind patients.

The families of 15-year-old Basu from Rajpura and 60-year-old male from SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), who died in two road accidents, consented to organ donation on August 21 and 22, impacting 11 lives in all — nine in PGI, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.

Following the consent of Basu’s family on August 21, the process of the retrieval of the organs was initiated. As there were no matching recipients for heart here in PGI, the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) approached the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in Delhi and
accordingly retrieved Basu’s heart.

It was allocated to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, for the matching recipient and was sent from PGI through a green corridor to the international airport from where it was airlifted for its destination in New Delhi.

The retrieved liver, kidneys and pancreas of Basu saved the lives of three recipients here in PGI and the harvested corneas restored the sight of two more.

PGI witnessed the same magnanimity the next day on August 22 when following the decision of the donor family from SBS Nagar, the retrieved kidneys and corneas were transplanted into matching recipients at PGI. The retrieved liver was allocated for a matching recipient admitted to SDM Hospital, Jaipur.

Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent and head, Department of Hospital Administration and nodal officer, ROTTO PGI, said: “Time is a critical factor. A synergised and well-coordinated effort by PGI made sure that the sentiments of the family are honoured. The organs were airlifted as soon as they were retrieved. This is the institute’s small tribute to both the families for their magnanimous gesture.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:23:15 am
Chandigarh: 30-year-old held for raping 5-year-old after abducting her

