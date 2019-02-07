PGIMER will host 35th convocation on February 9

(By Asir Ahmed)

Thirty five gold medals, 92 silver medals and 95 bronze medals will be distributed to masterly researchers and students for academic excellence on thirty fifth convocation of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), to be held on February 9 at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda and President of the institute will be chief guests on the occasion. Professor Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER, will preside over the function.

The Chief Guest will be awarding gold medals to 35 students for outstanding research and academic excellence. The Kataria Memorial Gold medal will be awarded to Dr Ram V. Nampoothiri (Year 2014-15), Dr Khadilkar Ankeeta Satish (Year 2016-17) and Dr Manjinder Singh Randhawa (Year 2017-18). V K Saini Gold Medal, in the field of Cardiovascular Diseases, will be awarded to Dr Divya Kapoor(Year 2014), Dr Anjuman Arora (Year 2015), Dr Vadhi Mounika Reddy (Year 2016) and Dr Man Singh Parihar (Year 2017).

Prof Subhash Kumari Gupta Memorial Gold Medal will be given to Dr Suvradeep Mitra (Year 2014) and Dr Praveen Sharma (Year 2016), while Aikat Memorial Gold Medal will be awarded to Seema Nain (Year 2014), Bawandeep Kaur (Year 2015), Sanjeev Kumar (Year 2016), Manish Verma (Year 2017) and Veena Aggarwal (Year 2018).

92 silver medals and 95 bronze medals will also be awarded to students from various specialties. The degrees will be bestowed upon 1886 students this year. PGIMER is the one of the most sought after institute for medical education. At present, there are 930 students pursuing MD/MS courses. About 250 students are pursuing DM/MCh. Courses, while about 210 PhD courses.