PGIMER vacation in 2 phases from May 16; 50% faculty to remain on duty at all times

The institute has designated June 15 as a working day, during which all faculty members will report for duty and formally hand over responsibilities to colleagues.

PGIMER has released the summer vacation schedule for its teaching faculty in two phases with the first phase from May 16 to June 14, followed by the second one from June 16 to July 15.

As per the orders issued by the Establishment Branch-I (Faculty Section), the leave period was divided into phases with at least 50 per cent of the faculty required to remain on duty at any given time.

This was to maintain hospital services and a clear focus on ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

However, the institute has designated June 15 as a working day, during which all faculty members will report for duty and formally hand over responsibilities to colleagues.