PGIMER to organise public awareness forum on treatment of liver cancer, acute stroke

THE Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) is organising a public awareness forum regarding the treatment of liver cancer and acute stroke on February 2. In the wake of increasing cases of liver cancer and acute stroke, the forum will aware general public about the use of interventional radiodiagnosis for treatment of the diseases. Interventional radiology includes minimal invasive procedures like percutaneous and endovascular procedures, which are performed using image guidance.

Dr Paramjeet Singh, Professor of neuro-radiology at PGIMER, said, “Interventional radiodiagnosis is a new technology that can be used for treatment of brain stroke with utmost success. It is a targeted therapy using imaging technology.”

Voicing concern over the lack of public awareness about the symptoms of disease, he said most of the times, people are unable to recognize the symptoms and therefore lose critical time period of treatment. “In case of brain stroke, every second matters as millions of neuron are destroyed in minutes and the damage is irreversible. It is necessary for the patient to get treatment within 6 hours after that chances of recovery become very less. The patient can recover well if treated within the first 90 minutes.” said Dr Paramjeet.

Chandigarh Newsline asked Dr Paramjeet about the symptoms of the brain Stroke, to which. He responded saying, “ The common symptoms are loss of vision, weakness or numbness of face, arm or leg on one side of the body, difficulty in talking or loss of speech, severe headache with no known cause and loss of balance or unstable walking”.

Officials at PGIMER said they had a stroke team, which is duty bound to take immediate action in less time, if a case is reported. “We send the ambulance along with special doctors to reach out to patients,” they said.

Professor Naveen Kalra, organising secretary of the conference, spoke about liver cancer treatment. He said they were proud about the fact the PGI has all the equipment and facilities for the treatment of liver cancer. Since 2014, the institute has treated more than 40 liver cancer patients, he said.

“This is first time in North India that we are reaching out to public to educate them about the diseases and the new technology used for diagnosis and treatment. It is very important for us to aware the public about these diseases. We want to spread our knowledge in best possible way among the public. It is of no use if it does not help people.” Dr Kalra said.

Dr Kalra further added that the symptoms of liver cancer may not necessarily be visible for patients but can be detected using Radiology. “It is an individual responsibility of the people to take advantage of technology and take care of their health. We are organising this for people and we appeal to public to participate and get informed about these serious diseases. Many experts and surgeons will be part of the event, scheduled to be held on February 2 at PGIMER Chandigarh.”

The programme is being organised by Chandigarh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh State branch of Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR), in collaboration with the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging, PGIMER, Chandigarh.