PGIMER to offer regular OPD services through tele-consultation on Monday

WITH PUBLIC dealing in government offices set to open up on Monday, PGIMER will also begin regular OPD services through tele-consultation. According to a spokesperson for the hospital, tele-consultation will allow for outpatient services to continue for Non Covid-19 patients, while avoiding congregation of patients at the hospital and ensure social distancing. It will also save patients from unnecessary commute.

In order to seek tele-consultation services, patients will have to call the dedicated telephone numbers of the respective OPD centres between 8 am to 9 am for registration on the particular OPD days (Monday to Saturday, except OPD holidays) as per the existing OPD schedule which is available on the hospital’s website.

Once the registration process is done, patients will receive a call from the respective department during the day between 10 am to 5 pm.

The institute is yet to announce the opening of physical OPD services.

