PGIMER to begin paediatric Covid sero survey this week in Chandigarh

“PGIMER, Chandigarh has been sanctioned funds by the UT Administration for carrying out Covid-19 sero survey among the paediatric population of the city. This survey is expected to start this week and will involve more than 2,000 children and is expected to be over in one month’s time,” stated Prof Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER on Monday.

Elaborating on the relevance of serosurvey, Prof Ram said it will help in estimating the percentage of children who already have anti-SARS CoV2 IgG antibody present, which is an indirect marker of previous infection and will be useful in policy matters regarding Covid-19 vaccination among the pediatric population, if launched in near future. This will also help in making necessary arrangements for the pediatric population since, according to some experts, children may be at more risk during the third wave.

The sero survey will be conducted by a team from Virology and School of Public Health under the supervision of Prof GD Puri, Dean (Academics), PGIMER by house- to-house visit as per study protocol. To have a uniform representation, samples will be collected from three different areas of the city including sectors 3, 6, 22, 24, 29, 36, 46, 47, 48, 56; villages – Khuda Jasu, Dhanas, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Makhan Majra, Raipur Kalan, Burail (sec 45), Attawa (Sec 42), Kajheri (sec 52), Hallomajra, Colony no. 4 (Industrial Area), Bhaskar Colony, Sanjay Colony (Ph1 Industrial Area), Indira Colony, Bapu Dham, Maulri Jagran, Dadu Majra, Colony no. 5 (Industrial Area), SBS Colony and Manimajra.

Prof Ram urged the residents of UT Chandigarh to participate in the study as it will help in assessment of paediatric population at risk and to detect antibody formation. After obtaining consent, 2-3 ml of blood will be collected by trained personnel. Results of testing will be duly conveyed to all the study participants.