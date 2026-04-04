School ‘toothbrushing’ programme can cut India’s caries burden, save treatment costs, PGI study

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A nationwide supervised “toothbrushing” programme in government schools can emerge as one of the country’s most cost-effective child health interventions, according to a new study of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s Oral Health Sciences Centre and School of Public Health, asserting that school years provide the most strategic window for building lifelong oral hygiene habits.
The study shows that in place of expensive technology to reduce its childhood oral disease burden, a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, and five supervised minutes in every classroom could result in not just healthier teeth, but overall child well-being.
The research “Modelling the cost-effectiveness of school-based supervised toothbrushing programme in reducing the dental caries burden in India” led by Dr Arpit Gupta, along with Shweta Sharda, Gaurav Jyani, Shankar Prinja and Ashima Goyal, suggests that a simple daily brushing routine under a teacher or health-worker supervision can significantly reduce the country’s long-term dental caries burden, while also lowering treatment costs.
Published in the International Journal of Paediatric Dentistry, the study uses a mathematical modelling framework to assess the lifetime clinical and economic impact of implementing a school-based supervised toothbrushing (STB) programme across India’s government schools. The model compared two scenarios, no intervention versus supervised brushing, in a hypothetical population cohort aged 6 to 75 years.
Researchers estimate the programme would prevent at least one tooth from developing caries over an individual’s lifetime, a significant gain in a country where untreated tooth decay remains among the most common conditions in children. More importantly, from a policy perspective, the model shows that the intervention would save Rs 153 for every caries tooth incidence averted, while delivering health gains at Rs 22,202 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained. By health economics standards, that places the intervention firmly in the cost-effective range for India.
The PGI team asserts that school years provide the most strategic window for building lifelong oral hygiene habits. In practical terms, the proposed programme involves daily supervised brushing with fluoride toothpaste in classrooms, supported by teacher training, school-level monitoring and periodic linkage with government dental services. The intervention is designed not merely as an awareness exercise, but as a routine preventive health practice part of the school day.
The study’s significance goes beyond oral health. For a public health system already burdened by high out-of-pocket spending on dental fillings, root canal procedures and extractions, prevention at the school level could substantially reduce downstream costs. Researchers note that many children in government schools, especially from economically vulnerable households, do not receive regular dental check-ups. A structured school-based model, therefore, offers a route to bridge this preventive care gap.
The policy relevance is particularly strong at a time when India is expanding school health and wellness initiatives under existing national programmes. Public health experts at PGI say the brushing model can be integrated into the broader school health ecosystem, much like deworming, nutrition monitoring and vaccination campaigns. The intervention’s low recurring cost and ease of teacher-led implementation make it especially suited for large-scale rollout in resource-constrained settings. At a time when childhood dental decay often goes unnoticed until pain or infection sets in, the PGI study offers a simple solution: use schools to build behaviour early, reduce disease later.
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