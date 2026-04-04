School ‘toothbrushing’ programme can cut India’s caries burden, save treatment costs, PGI study

A nationwide supervised “toothbrushing” programme in government schools can emerge as one of the country’s most cost-effective child health interventions, according to a new study of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s Oral Health Sciences Centre and School of Public Health, asserting that school years provide the most strategic window for building lifelong oral hygiene habits.

The study shows that in place of expensive technology to reduce its childhood oral disease burden, a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, and five supervised minutes in every classroom could result in not just healthier teeth, but overall child well-being.

The research “Modelling the cost-effectiveness of school-based supervised toothbrushing programme in reducing the dental caries burden in India” led by Dr Arpit Gupta, along with Shweta Sharda, Gaurav Jyani, Shankar Prinja and Ashima Goyal, suggests that a simple daily brushing routine under a teacher or health-worker supervision can significantly reduce the country’s long-term dental caries burden, while also lowering treatment costs.