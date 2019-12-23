PGIMER study: ‘Four out of ten persons in Punjab suffering from hypertension’

Almost 41 per cent of the population suffers from pre-hypertension, isolated diastolic as well as isolated systolic hypertension, which makes Punjab the state with some of the highest number of hypertension patients in the country. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey) Almost 41 per cent of the population suffers from pre-hypertension, isolated diastolic as well as isolated systolic hypertension, which makes Punjab the state with some of the highest number of hypertension patients in the country. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

Four out of 10 persons in Punjab are suffering from hypertension. Almost 41 per cent of the population suffer from pre-hypertension, isolated diastolic as well as isolated systolic hypertension, which makes Punjab the state with some of the highest number of hypertension patients in the country.

These were the findings in the study conducted by a team of doctors and medical researchers including Dr. Jarnail Singh Thakur from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education Research (PGIMER)’s Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health.

The first-of-its-kind study gives an overview on the prevalence of hypertension and its risk factors in the state. “Such a study is yet to be conducted in most states in India, and we have recently conducted a similar study in Haryana as well,” says Thakur.

According to the study and medical experts from the region, the burden of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases has always been high in the state of Punjab, but the extent of its prevalence and awareness of its dangers has only come to light through recent research.

“Hypertension is a silent killer. It is a hidden epidemic that has caused countless fatalities and yet we continue to ignore it,” says Dr Sonu Goel, from the PGIMER school of Public Health. According to Goyal, the disease is even more dangerous due to the lack of awareness of its symptoms and our ignorance on the dangers that it poses on the lives of those who suffer from it.

The study reveals that out of all the non-communicable diseases, Hypertension, which basically means raised blood pressure in the body, is the “third most attributable risk factor for burden of disease in South Asia”, since it is directly responsible for 57 per cent deaths caused by strokes and 24 per cent of all fatalities caused by Coronary Heart Disease in India.

Despite its apparent dangers, most people in India who suffer from the disease are unaware of the fact that they have hypertension. The Health of Nation States survey of 2017 suggests that 218 million people in India are suffering from hypertension, out of which 74 million are aware of this condition and about 60 million are on treatment. Further, only 20 million, which is less than ten per cent of people suffering from hypertension, have controlled their condition.

In Punjab alone, only about 30 per cent of people suffering from Hypertension are aware of the fact. Out of the 30 per cent, 61 per cent patients are on treatment and have controlled their high blood pressure. Furthermore, most those who remain undiagnosed are men, or belong to younger age group.

Though there has been no significant research undertaken to understand the exact causes of the the high prevalence of hypertension in the Northern Indian states, especially Punjab, the study identified a strong co-relation between individuals belonging to certain social categories and a high risk of hypertension. Hence, prevalence of hypertension is strongly associated with the age bracket of 45-69 years, the male gender, obesity, diabetes, high salt intake and alcohol use.

“Most importantly, it is the unhealthy changes in our lifestyle that has led to this. In Punjab especially, a considerably rich state, the diet of its residents has remained heavy and hearty since a long time, but the rate of physical activity has significantly decreased,” says Thakur, who contributed to the study.

The findings of the study that suggest obesity and diabetes are a risk factor for developing hypertension, are especially worrying for the state’s future when analysed in association with the data from the recent Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) report), which suggests that a high number of children in Punjab are also pre-diabetic.

The CNNS report reveals that 8.9 percent children in the age group of five to nine years are pre-diabetic, and furthermore, 9.7 percent pre-diabetics and 0.2 diabetic patients belong to the 10-19 years’ age bracket in Punjab. Additionally, about ten percent of adolescents between the age of 10-19 are overweight or obese. As for the adult population, an earlier report from PGIMER showed that more than 40 per cent of Punjab’s population is overweight or obese, and the prevalence rate of diabetes in the state is 5 per cent higher than the national average.

As for addressing and treating the disease, the doctors believe that adequate treatment is available for patients, but that can only be provided once the patient is diagnosed. “Awareness is key, because only when these people come to us with their health problems can we address the epidemic at large,” says Goel. Other than awareness of the symptoms, the doctors suggest that an integrated approach to promote lifestyle changes needs to be implemented by the government and other stakeholders.

